The Filipina Comfort Women monument in the Manila Bay that was removed in 2018 and later disappeared. Photo: Anson Yu/courtesy of Kaisa The Filipina Comfort Women monument in the Manila Bay that was removed in 2018 and later disappeared. Photo: Anson Yu/courtesy of Kaisa
‘Comfort women’ statue missing in the Philippines as Japan’s wartime legacy under focus

  • The monument was dismantled by Rodrigo Duterte’s government before a 2018 ADB summit to avoid antagonising Japan, and later ‘stolen’ from the sculptor
  • Despite Harvard professor Mark Ramseyer arguing they were paid prostitutes, archives show Japan’s military establishment forced Filipino women to become sex slaves

Raissa Robles
Updated: 6:23pm, 14 Feb, 2021

