Demonstrators hold up placards calling for the release of State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi during a February 15 protest in Naypyidaw against the military coup. Photo: EPA
Two weeks after the coup, Myanmar’s protesters are undaunted – but how far can the military be pushed?
- Amid internet blackouts, clashes with security forces and the deployment of soldiers, hundreds of thousands have taken to the streets to denounce the military coup
- But analysts say the generals will do what it takes to stay in power, and they have been unresponsive to past sanctions, threats or criticism from the international community
Topic | Myanmar
