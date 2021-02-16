Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has launched the country’s immunisation programme, with the first coronavirus vaccines set to arrive on Sunday. Photo: DPA
Coronavirus Malaysia: PM Muhyiddin Yassin will be first to receive vaccine when roll-out starts
- Malaysia will get its first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines on Sunday, and a national immunisation plan will kick off on February 26
- Muhyiddin will join leaders like Indonesia’s Joko Widodo and Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong by taking the lead in getting vaccinated to allay concerns
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has launched the country’s immunisation programme, with the first coronavirus vaccines set to arrive on Sunday. Photo: DPA