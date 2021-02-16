Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has launched the country’s immunisation programme, with the first coronavirus vaccines set to arrive on Sunday. Photo: DPA Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has launched the country’s immunisation programme, with the first coronavirus vaccines set to arrive on Sunday. Photo: DPA
Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has launched the country’s immunisation programme, with the first coronavirus vaccines set to arrive on Sunday. Photo: DPA
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Coronavirus Malaysia: PM Muhyiddin Yassin will be first to receive vaccine when roll-out starts

  • Malaysia will get its first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines on Sunday, and a national immunisation plan will kick off on February 26
  • Muhyiddin will join leaders like Indonesia’s Joko Widodo and Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong by taking the lead in getting vaccinated to allay concerns

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Tashny Sukumaran
Tashny Sukumaran

Updated: 1:25pm, 16 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has launched the country’s immunisation programme, with the first coronavirus vaccines set to arrive on Sunday. Photo: DPA Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has launched the country’s immunisation programme, with the first coronavirus vaccines set to arrive on Sunday. Photo: DPA
Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has launched the country’s immunisation programme, with the first coronavirus vaccines set to arrive on Sunday. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE