Japanese voice actress Ai Kayano visited the shrine on February 11. Photo: Weibo
Japan
In Japan, voice actress Ai Kayano sparks anger on China’s social media after visit to controversial Yasukuni Shrine

  • Kayano, who has performed in dozens of animated films and video games, triggered a heated online debate after posting about her February 11 trip
  • An academic says it is unlikely she was aware of the full significance of visiting the shrine, which commemorates millions of Japanese war dead, including convicted war criminals

Julian Ryall
Updated: 3:52pm, 16 Feb, 2021

