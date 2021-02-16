Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, right, said he hoped Myanmar President Win Myint and civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi would be released from detention. Photo: AP Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, right, said he hoped Myanmar President Win Myint and civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi would be released from detention. Photo: AP
Myanmar coup: Singapore’s foreign minister says ‘widespread’ sanctions won’t work

  • Vivian Balakrishnan says generalised sanctions would only hurt Myanmar’s citizens rather than the junta
  • He urges junta leader Aung Min Hlaing and Aung San Suu Kyi to sit for talks and says Asean can play a ‘constructive’ role in country’s return to civilian rule

Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 4:30pm, 16 Feb, 2021

