Indian and Chinese troops and tanks disengaging from the banks of Pangong Tso in Eastern Ladakh. Photo: Northern Command, Indian Army
India-China border dispute: as both sides withdraw troops, did New Delhi get a poor deal?
- As tanks and soldiers turn away from Pangong Tso, some analysts are questioning the ‘piecemeal’ disengagement that does not cover areas of friction such as Hot Springs and Gogra
- Of particular concern is the Depsang Plains, a strategically located area that borders Pakistan and China and is close to a vital all-weather highway
Topic | China-India border dispute
