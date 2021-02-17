Ri Sol-ju and Kim Jong-il watch a performance marking the birthday of former leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang. Photo: AP Ri Sol-ju and Kim Jong-il watch a performance marking the birthday of former leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang. Photo: AP
Ri Sol-ju and Kim Jong-il watch a performance marking the birthday of former leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang. Photo: AP
North Korea
This Week in Asia /  Politics

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s wife Ri Sol-ju reappears after year-long absence

  • Ri has not been seen since January last year, stoking speculation over her health, a potential pregnancy, or marital conflicts with her husband
  • South Korea’s spy agency says she had refrained from outside activities due to concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic

Topic |   North Korea
Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong

Updated: 2:57pm, 17 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Ri Sol-ju and Kim Jong-il watch a performance marking the birthday of former leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang. Photo: AP Ri Sol-ju and Kim Jong-il watch a performance marking the birthday of former leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang. Photo: AP
Ri Sol-ju and Kim Jong-il watch a performance marking the birthday of former leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE