Ri Sol-ju and Kim Jong-il watch a performance marking the birthday of former leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang. Photo: AP
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s wife Ri Sol-ju reappears after year-long absence
- Ri has not been seen since January last year, stoking speculation over her health, a potential pregnancy, or marital conflicts with her husband
- South Korea’s spy agency says she had refrained from outside activities due to concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic
Topic | North Korea
Ri Sol-ju and Kim Jong-il watch a performance marking the birthday of former leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang. Photo: AP