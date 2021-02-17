Pro-democracy protest leader Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul holds up the three-finger salute outside the Office of the Attorney General in Bangkok on February 17. Photo: AFP
As Thailand’s protest movement ebbs, young people are caught in the teeth of the kingdom’s royal defamation law
- The crowds on Bangkok’s streets have thinned as Covid-19 surges and protest leaders are tied up in legal cases, leaving prominent young protesters exposed to lèse-majesté charges
- At least 58 people have been charged under the law, while four core leaders of the protest movement have been held in pre-trial custody since February 8
Topic | Thailand protests
Pro-democracy protest leader Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul holds up the three-finger salute outside the Office of the Attorney General in Bangkok on February 17. Photo: AFP