China’s President Xi Jinping holds hands with Toshihiro Nikai from Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party during a 2015 China-Japan friendship exchange meeting in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Is Toshihiro Nikai, the ‘most pro-China’ politician in Japan’s ruling LDP, losing his shine?
- Nikai, the LDP No 2 who leads its strongest faction and finessed Yoshihide Suga’s appointment as prime minister, is facing growing unrest within the party over his influence
- Scandals within his faction have tarnished his reputation, and there is also increasing resistance among the party’s conservative wing to his long-standing close ties to Beijing
Topic | Japan
China’s President Xi Jinping holds hands with Toshihiro Nikai from Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party during a 2015 China-Japan friendship exchange meeting in Beijing. Photo: Reuters