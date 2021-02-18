A Nepali activist takes part in a protest in Kathmandu on February 12 calling for the scrapping of a proposed law that would restrict travel for many women. Photo: AP A Nepali activist takes part in a protest in Kathmandu on February 12 calling for the scrapping of a proposed law that would restrict travel for many women. Photo: AP
A Nepali activist takes part in a protest in Kathmandu on February 12 calling for the scrapping of a proposed law that would restrict travel for many women. Photo: AP
Nepal
‘Nepal is becoming Afghanistan’: activists hit out at plan requiring women to get male assent for foreign travel

  • The planned law is intended to ‘combat’ incidents of women being exploited abroad as forced labour, according to the Nepalese government
  • But critics say it reflects a patriarchal mindset that ignores women’s rights – and repeats earlier restrictions that did little to end human trafficking

Sonia Sarkar
Updated: 4:12pm, 18 Feb, 2021

