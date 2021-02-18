US and Japanese troops attend the opening ceremony of a joint military exercise in Sasebo Base, Japan, in 2010. Photo: Xinhua
Tokyo, Washington agree to freeze amount Japan pays to host US troops at US$1.9 billion
- The deal extends the so-called host-nation support for another 12 months, allowing both sides time to hold talks on a longer-term pact covering the 55,000 US troops in Japan
- Former US president Trump had demanded Tokyo quadruple its contribution, while he had similarly troubled discussions with South Korea over the issue
Topic | Japan
US and Japanese troops attend the opening ceremony of a joint military exercise in Sasebo Base, Japan, in 2010. Photo: Xinhua