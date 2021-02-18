Farmers shout slogans as they lay across rail lines on the outskirts of Amritsar on Thursday as part of a four-hour train blockade protest against India’s agricultural reforms. Photo: EPA Farmers shout slogans as they lay across rail lines on the outskirts of Amritsar on Thursday as part of a four-hour train blockade protest against India’s agricultural reforms. Photo: EPA
Farmers shout slogans as they lay across rail lines on the outskirts of Amritsar on Thursday as part of a four-hour train blockade protest against India’s agricultural reforms. Photo: EPA
India’s Modi finds his match in protesting farmers, but who will blink first?

  • Indian PM has reiterated his resolve to carry out agricultural reforms, but the protesting farmers insist they will not go home without a victory
  • The farmers say Modi’s intimidation tactics won’t work, and one analyst believes he is trying to find a way to back down ‘without losing face’

Amrit Dhillon
Amrit Dhillon in New Delhi

Updated: 6:02pm, 18 Feb, 2021

