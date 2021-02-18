Protesters gathered outside Singapore’s embassy in Yangon on February 13. Photo: RFA Burmese Protesters gathered outside Singapore’s embassy in Yangon on February 13. Photo: RFA Burmese
Protesters gathered outside Singapore’s embassy in Yangon on February 13. Photo: RFA Burmese
Singapore
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Myanmar protesters pressure Singapore to ‘stand for justice’ and compel Min Aung Hlaing to cede power

  • The island nation is the top source of foreign direct investment in Myanmar, and is allegedly friendly with the generals who seized power from an elected government
  • These ties have been put in the spotlight by demonstrations against Singaporean businesses in Myanmar such as Ya Kun Kaya Toast and Crystal Jade Kitchen

Topic |   Singapore
Bhavan Jaipragas
Bhavan Jaipragas

Updated: 9:20pm, 18 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Protesters gathered outside Singapore’s embassy in Yangon on February 13. Photo: RFA Burmese Protesters gathered outside Singapore’s embassy in Yangon on February 13. Photo: RFA Burmese
Protesters gathered outside Singapore’s embassy in Yangon on February 13. Photo: RFA Burmese
READ FULL ARTICLE