Malaysiakini’s editor-in-chief Steven Gan. Photo: EPA-EFE Malaysiakini’s editor-in-chief Steven Gan. Photo: EPA-EFE
Malaysiakini’s editor-in-chief Steven Gan. Photo: EPA-EFE
Malaysia
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Malaysiakini raises US$123,600 in donations to cover contempt fine within hours of verdict

  • The news portal launched a crowdfunding drive to help it pay the penalty after it was found guilty of contempt of court over comments posted by readers
  • Malaysiakini suspended the campaign after reaching its target, while editor-in-chief Steven Gan said the website was ‘very disappointed’ with the verdict

Topic |   Malaysia
Bhavan Jaipragas
Bhavan Jaipragas

Updated: 6:59pm, 19 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Malaysiakini’s editor-in-chief Steven Gan. Photo: EPA-EFE Malaysiakini’s editor-in-chief Steven Gan. Photo: EPA-EFE
Malaysiakini’s editor-in-chief Steven Gan. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE