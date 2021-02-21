Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison shakes hands with his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern in Auckland. File photo: AFP
Australia and New Zealand’s ‘mateship’ tested over terror suspect, China ties
- Ardern’s spat with Morrison has exposed cracks in the trans-Tasman relationship, including over a dual national Isis suspect and each other’s ties to China
- Experts say the fault lines reveal the traditionally close relationship cannot be taken for granted amid ‘challenges to the international order’
Topic | Australia
