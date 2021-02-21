US Marines on exercise in the Philippines. Photo: Reuters US Marines on exercise in the Philippines. Photo: Reuters
US Marines on exercise in the Philippines. Photo: Reuters
The Philippines
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Duterte wants US$16 billion for VFA with American military. Fair price for a US ally in the South China Sea, or ‘extortion’?

  • The Philippine president has demanded Washington quadruple its aid to Manila in return for renewing the Visiting Forces Agreement
  • Critics say ‘extortion’ is unlikely to impress the Biden administration; but some think it could be value for money given the country’s strategic location

Topic |   The Philippines
Raissa Robles
Raissa Robles

Updated: 5:00pm, 21 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US Marines on exercise in the Philippines. Photo: Reuters US Marines on exercise in the Philippines. Photo: Reuters
US Marines on exercise in the Philippines. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE