Duterte wants US$16 billion for VFA with American military. Fair price for a US ally in the South China Sea, or ‘extortion’?
- The Philippine president has demanded Washington quadruple its aid to Manila in return for renewing the Visiting Forces Agreement
- Critics say ‘extortion’ is unlikely to impress the Biden administration; but some think it could be value for money given the country’s strategic location
