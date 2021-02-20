A Pakistani-made Shaheen-III missile, which is capable of carrying nuclear warheads, on display during a military parade in Islamabad. Photo: AP
As US plays off India and China, it risks losing a nuclear-armed ally: Pakistan
- As Washington’s focus switches from war on terror to its rivalry with China, Pakistan finds it has lost priority billing in US foreign policy
- With Islamabad clashing with India over Kashmir, and taking billions of dollars of investment from Beijing, it may decide its future lies with China
Topic | Pakistan
A Pakistani-made Shaheen-III missile, which is capable of carrying nuclear warheads, on display during a military parade in Islamabad. Photo: AP