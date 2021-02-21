Laotians look at candidates’ pictures at a polling station during the general election in 2006. Photo: Reuters Laotians look at candidates’ pictures at a polling station during the general election in 2006. Photo: Reuters
Laotians look at candidates’ pictures at a polling station during the general election in 2006. Photo: Reuters
Laos
Laos leaders fear ‘domino effect’ of Thailand’s pro-democracy movement amid election

  • Some 224 candidates are contesting in the general election that has been called by observers as a ‘sham’ given Laos is a one-party state
  • The polls come as Laotian leaders are increasingly wary about the spillover effects of the protests in neighbouring Thailand and Myanmar on its young people

Maria Siow
Updated: 8:32am, 21 Feb, 2021

