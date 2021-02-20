Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. Photo: EPA-EFE Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. Photo: EPA-EFE
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. Photo: EPA-EFE
Thailand
This Week in Asia /  Politics

In Thailand, ‘elephant ticket’ trends on Twitter amid talk of police corruption as PM Prayuth survives no-confidence vote

  • An opposition lawmaker revealed a list of officers who allegedly gained promotions bypassing official selection process during a parliamentary debate
  • The premier survived a no-confidence vote on Saturday after four days of arguments as protests calling for the government to resign continue

Topic |   Thailand
SCMP Reporters
SCMP Reporters

Updated: 10:01pm, 20 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. Photo: EPA-EFE Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. Photo: EPA-EFE
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE