Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. Photo: EPA-EFE
In Thailand, ‘elephant ticket’ trends on Twitter amid talk of police corruption as PM Prayuth survives no-confidence vote
- An opposition lawmaker revealed a list of officers who allegedly gained promotions bypassing official selection process during a parliamentary debate
- The premier survived a no-confidence vote on Saturday after four days of arguments as protests calling for the government to resign continue
Topic | Thailand
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. Photo: EPA-EFE