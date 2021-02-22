A Chinese coastguard vessel on patrol. Photo: Weibo
Chinese, Japanese chase each other near disputed Diaoyu Islands as tensions rise in East China Sea
- Chinese coastguard ships warned after they approach Japanese fishing boat, with one analyst saying ‘serious escalation of the situation’ could now occur
- It was the ninth sighting of Chinese ships close to the Senkakus this year, but some see the incidents as Beijing’s way of drawing a reaction from Washington
