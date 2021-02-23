A demonstrator takes part in a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, on February 22. Photo: Reuters
Myanmar people vs the junta: Generation Z leads the charge with inspiration from protesters in Hong Kong, Thailand
- They might not remember life under junta rule, but the youngsters’ enthusiasm and invention have drawn support from older compatriots and international attention
- Their eye-catching civil disobedience movement against the generals who took power in the February 1 coup has also taken pointers from demonstrations around the region
Topic | Myanmar
A demonstrator takes part in a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, on February 22. Photo: Reuters