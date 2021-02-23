A demonstrator takes part in a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, on February 22. Photo: Reuters A demonstrator takes part in a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, on February 22. Photo: Reuters
A demonstrator takes part in a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, on February 22. Photo: Reuters
Myanmar
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Myanmar people vs the junta: Generation Z leads the charge with inspiration from protesters in Hong Kong, Thailand

  • They might not remember life under junta rule, but the youngsters’ enthusiasm and invention have drawn support from older compatriots and international attention
  • Their eye-catching civil disobedience movement against the generals who took power in the February 1 coup has also taken pointers from demonstrations around the region

Topic |   Myanmar
Pei-Hua Yu
Pei-Hua Yu

Updated: 8:30am, 23 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A demonstrator takes part in a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, on February 22. Photo: Reuters A demonstrator takes part in a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, on February 22. Photo: Reuters
A demonstrator takes part in a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, on February 22. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE