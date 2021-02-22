A man wearing a protective mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus walks beside a mural of health workers outside the Mission Hospital in Pasig, Philippines, on Monday. Photo: AP
Philippines approves Sinovac vaccine but roll-out stalls on Western drug makers’ liability fears
- One step forward as Chinese jab is authorised, two steps back as Pfizer and AstraZeneca demand indemnification clauses
- The stipulation by the two Western vaccine makers comes amid continuing fallout from Sanofi’s Dengvaxia controversy
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A man wearing a protective mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus walks beside a mural of health workers outside the Mission Hospital in Pasig, Philippines, on Monday. Photo: AP