Demonstrators display placards during a protest near the Indonesian embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Myanmar coup: Indonesia downplays purported Asean plan for new elections as outrage builds in Yangon
- Protesters rallied at the Indonesian embassy in Yangon to ask that Jakarta respect the outcome of last November’s election rather than push the junta for new polls
- The Indonesian government said its position on Myanmar remained ‘unchanged’ and that it was still ‘identifying common positions’ within the Asean bloc
