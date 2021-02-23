Demonstrators display placards during a protest near the Indonesian embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, on Tuesday. Photo: AP Demonstrators display placards during a protest near the Indonesian embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Demonstrators display placards during a protest near the Indonesian embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Myanmar
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Myanmar coup: Indonesia downplays purported Asean plan for new elections as outrage builds in Yangon

  • Protesters rallied at the Indonesian embassy in Yangon to ask that Jakarta respect the outcome of last November’s election rather than push the junta for new polls
  • The Indonesian government said its position on Myanmar remained ‘unchanged’ and that it was still ‘identifying common positions’ within the Asean bloc

Topic |   Myanmar
Resty Woro YuniarMin Ye Kyaw
Resty Woro Yuniar and Min Ye Kyaw

Updated: 5:56pm, 23 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Demonstrators display placards during a protest near the Indonesian embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, on Tuesday. Photo: AP Demonstrators display placards during a protest near the Indonesian embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Demonstrators display placards during a protest near the Indonesian embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, on Tuesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE