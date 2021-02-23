Singapore’s central business district. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore’s central bank says no ‘significant funds’ from Myanmar firms, citizens in city state
- The Monetary Authority of Singapore’s response came as the government faced renewed pressure over Myanmar’s foreign reserves purportedly deposited in the city state
- The Justice for Myanmar group has claimed some US$5.7 billion of foreign reserves were parked in Singapore’s commercial banks
Topic | Myanmar
