An anti-government protester wearing an elephant costume flashes the pro-democracy movement’s three-finger salute next to a line of anti-riot police officers at the Royal Thai Police Headquarters in Bangkok on Tuesday Photo: EPA-EFE
Thailand protesters swarm streets anew, with police and ‘Elephant Ticket’ the new targets
- Evidence of a list of police officers fast-tracked through the ranks based on favours and connections has given fuel to the country’s pro-democracy movement
- Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha called the document ‘an internal matter’ as thousands of protesters blocked a major street outside police headquarters
