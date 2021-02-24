Indian students in Chennai wearing masks of President Xi Jinping of China as others wave national flags of India and China, ahead of Xi’s informal summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2019. Photo: Reuters Indian students in Chennai wearing masks of President Xi Jinping of China as others wave national flags of India and China, ahead of Xi’s informal summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2019. Photo: Reuters
China-India border dispute: Will the pullback of troops revive economic cooperation?

  • With tensions easing in the Himalayas, will investment proposals from China gain New Delhi’s approval?
  • India still depends heavily on Chinese goods and funds but its efforts to be self-reliant mean trade and investment links may never be the same

Topic |   China-India border dispute
Kunal Purohit
Kunal Purohit

Updated: 11:21am, 24 Feb, 2021

