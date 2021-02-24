Malaysia’s King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah offers prayers during the opening ceremony for a parliamentary session last year. Photo: AFP Malaysia’s King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah offers prayers during the opening ceremony for a parliamentary session last year. Photo: AFP
Malaysia’s King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah offers prayers during the opening ceremony for a parliamentary session last year. Photo: AFP
Malaysia
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Malaysia’s king says parliament can sit despite national emergency to tackle coronavirus pandemic

  • In a statement released by the palace, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah says the country’s laws allow parliament to convene while other Covid-19 restrictions remain
  • The king announced the emergency on January 12 after being advised to do so by PM Muhyiddin, in a move critics say the embattled premier took to stay in power

Topic |   Malaysia
Bhavan Jaipragas
Bhavan Jaipragas

Updated: 6:27pm, 24 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Malaysia’s King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah offers prayers during the opening ceremony for a parliamentary session last year. Photo: AFP Malaysia’s King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah offers prayers during the opening ceremony for a parliamentary session last year. Photo: AFP
Malaysia’s King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah offers prayers during the opening ceremony for a parliamentary session last year. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE