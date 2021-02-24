A mural outside the Mission Hospital in Pasig City, Philippines. Photo: AP A mural outside the Mission Hospital in Pasig City, Philippines. Photo: AP
A mural outside the Mission Hospital in Pasig City, Philippines. Photo: AP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Coronavirus vaccine roll-out in Philippines gets boost with law to give drug companies immunity from lawsuits

  • Covid-19 Vaccination Programme Act gives public officials and drug makers immunity from civil and criminal lawsuits except in cases of gross negligence and wilful misconduct
  • Senate President Vicente Sotto III says it will have no effect on charges against Sanofi executives involved in the 2016 Dengvaxia scandal

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Raissa RoblesAlan Robles
Raissa Robles and Alan Robles

Updated: 7:06pm, 24 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A mural outside the Mission Hospital in Pasig City, Philippines. Photo: AP A mural outside the Mission Hospital in Pasig City, Philippines. Photo: AP
A mural outside the Mission Hospital in Pasig City, Philippines. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE