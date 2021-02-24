An immigration truck believed to be carrying Myanmar migrants from Malaysia. Photo: AFP
Fled civil war in Myanmar, lost job to coronavirus and died in Malaysia: young mother’s suicide highlights refugees’ plight
- A young mother who fled civil war in Kachin jumped from a building in Kuala Lumpur after both she and her husband lost their jobs to the coronavirus
- It was the latest in a string of similar deaths and came a day before Malaysia, in defiance of a court order, deported over 1,000 people to Myanmar
