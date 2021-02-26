A banner attached to a military vehicle outside Myanmar’s Central Bank during a protest against the military coup. Photo: Reuters A banner attached to a military vehicle outside Myanmar’s Central Bank during a protest against the military coup. Photo: Reuters
Reformist military men helped Indonesia’s democracy. Why not in Myanmar?

  • Indonesia’s former foreign minister Marty Natalegawa says when transitions to democracy fail, it is because militaries have failed to reform
  • Indonesia’s TNI military gave up a role in politics and never tried to get it back. Tatmadaw should take note: TNI is Indonesia’s most trusted institution

Amy Chew
Updated: 10:12am, 26 Feb, 2021

