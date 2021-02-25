The USS Sterett and USS John S. McCain are part of US carrier strike groups conducting operations in the Indo-Pacific in support of maritime security operations. Photo: US Navy
South China Sea: ‘reasonable’ for Asean nations to be worried about Beijing’s coastguard law
- SCMP’s China Conference: Southeast Asia hears of possibility of ‘dangerous encounters’ with China’s coastguard in region
- But one Chinese legal scholar said the law was ‘wrongly interpreted’ and does not violate international norms
Topic | South China Sea
The USS Sterett and USS John S. McCain are part of US carrier strike groups conducting operations in the Indo-Pacific in support of maritime security operations. Photo: US Navy