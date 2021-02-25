A protest against the national security law in Hong Kong on July 1, 2020, on the 23rd anniversary of the city’s handover from Britain to China. Photo: AFP A protest against the national security law in Hong Kong on July 1, 2020, on the 23rd anniversary of the city’s handover from Britain to China. Photo: AFP
A protest against the national security law in Hong Kong on July 1, 2020, on the 23rd anniversary of the city’s handover from Britain to China. Photo: AFP
Japan tells China it ‘can’t tolerate mass arrests’ under Hong Kong’s national security law

  • Tokyo says it has ‘grave concerns’ at situation in Hong Kong, where it desires ‘democratic’ and stable growth
  • ‘Unusually forceful’ statement is seen as both a warning to Beijing and as ‘returning a favour’ to the United States for its support in the East China Sea

Julian Ryall
Updated: 7:00pm, 25 Feb, 2021

