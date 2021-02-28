A rice field in the Mekong Delta, southern Vietnam. The Mekong Delta was responsible for 50 per cent of Vietnam’s rice output of 43 million tons in 2019: Shutterstock
Chinese dams, pollution send Vietnamese in Mekong Delta in search of greener pastures
- Local communities fear diminished prospects as the country’s agricultural powerhouse loses steam amid China’s upstream energy ventures
- With the delta’s fertility at risk because of pollution and other factors, can sustainable farming, renewable energies and a master plan reinvigorate the region?
Topic | Vietnam
A rice field in the Mekong Delta, southern Vietnam. The Mekong Delta was responsible for 50 per cent of Vietnam’s rice output of 43 million tons in 2019: Shutterstock