A rice field in the Mekong Delta, southern Vietnam. The Mekong Delta was responsible for 50 per cent of Vietnam’s rice output of 43 million tons in 2019: Shutterstock A rice field in the Mekong Delta, southern Vietnam. The Mekong Delta was responsible for 50 per cent of Vietnam’s rice output of 43 million tons in 2019: Shutterstock
A rice field in the Mekong Delta, southern Vietnam. The Mekong Delta was responsible for 50 per cent of Vietnam’s rice output of 43 million tons in 2019: Shutterstock
Vietnam
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Chinese dams, pollution send Vietnamese in Mekong Delta in search of greener pastures

  • Local communities fear diminished prospects as the country’s agricultural powerhouse loses steam amid China’s upstream energy ventures
  • With the delta’s fertility at risk because of pollution and other factors, can sustainable farming, renewable energies and a master plan reinvigorate the region?

Topic |   Vietnam
Sen Nguyen
Sen Nguyen

Updated: 9:33am, 28 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A rice field in the Mekong Delta, southern Vietnam. The Mekong Delta was responsible for 50 per cent of Vietnam’s rice output of 43 million tons in 2019: Shutterstock A rice field in the Mekong Delta, southern Vietnam. The Mekong Delta was responsible for 50 per cent of Vietnam’s rice output of 43 million tons in 2019: Shutterstock
A rice field in the Mekong Delta, southern Vietnam. The Mekong Delta was responsible for 50 per cent of Vietnam’s rice output of 43 million tons in 2019: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE