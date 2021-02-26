Chinese and Japanese vessels pass close to each other near the disputed Diaoyu Islands in 2013. Photo: Kyodo
Explainer |
Japan’s territorial disputes: China, South Korea, Russia and more
- Tokyo has competing claims with all its immediate neighbours over territory, including the governments of North Korea and Taiwan
- The Diaoyu Islands dispute is seen as the most volatile, while analysts see little likelihood of progress with Moscow over the Kuril Islands
Topic | Japan
Chinese and Japanese vessels pass close to each other near the disputed Diaoyu Islands in 2013. Photo: Kyodo