Chinese and Japanese vessels pass close to each other near the disputed Diaoyu Islands in 2013. Photo: Kyodo Chinese and Japanese vessels pass close to each other near the disputed Diaoyu Islands in 2013. Photo: Kyodo
Japan’s territorial disputes: China, South Korea, Russia and more

  • Tokyo has competing claims with all its immediate neighbours over territory, including the governments of North Korea and Taiwan
  • The Diaoyu Islands dispute is seen as the most volatile, while analysts see little likelihood of progress with Moscow over the Kuril Islands

Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall in Tokyo

Updated: 1:13pm, 26 Feb, 2021

