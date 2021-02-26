A demonstrator reacts on Friday as police officers block a road during a protest in Yangon against Myanmar’s military coup. Photo: EPA
Singapore minister on Myanmar coup: ‘difficult to conclude’ for now whether companies should pull out amid political crisis
- At SCMP’s China Conference: Southeast Asia, Trade Minister Chan Chun Sing said that investments had helped create jobs and grow Myanmar’s economy
- He called for the US and China to cooperate amid competition, and said Singapore would seek economic opportunities in the Greater Bay Area
