A BlueSG electric car-sharing vehicle at a charging station in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
As Southeast Asia puts its electric vehicle revolution in gear, are Musk & Co all hype?
- Singapore is spearheading a regional drive to cut carbon emissions by embracing electric vehicles and ditching internal combustion engines
- Yet EVs have many sceptics, among them Japan’s Toyota chief. On some measures, as he puts it, ‘the more we build, the worse carbon dioxide gets’
Topic | Electric cars
A BlueSG electric car-sharing vehicle at a charging station in Singapore. Photo: Reuters