A BlueSG electric car-sharing vehicle at a charging station in Singapore. Photo: Reuters A BlueSG electric car-sharing vehicle at a charging station in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
A BlueSG electric car-sharing vehicle at a charging station in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Electric cars
This Week in Asia /  Politics

As Southeast Asia puts its electric vehicle revolution in gear, are Musk & Co all hype?

  • Singapore is spearheading a regional drive to cut carbon emissions by embracing electric vehicles and ditching internal combustion engines
  • Yet EVs have many sceptics, among them Japan’s Toyota chief. On some measures, as he puts it, ‘the more we build, the worse carbon dioxide gets’

Topic |   Electric cars
Bhavan Jaipragas
Bhavan Jaipragas

Updated: 9:15am, 27 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A BlueSG electric car-sharing vehicle at a charging station in Singapore. Photo: Reuters A BlueSG electric car-sharing vehicle at a charging station in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
A BlueSG electric car-sharing vehicle at a charging station in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE