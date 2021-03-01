Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin pictured in January. Photo: Bernama/DPA
In Malaysia, power struggles, pandemic woes mar Muhyiddin’s first year in office
- The embattled leader has promised to hold elections after the Covid-19 pandemic is under control
- He could now face a fresh no-confidence vote as soon as June, but observers say he is unlikely to be ousted unless his political opponents unify
Topic | Muhyiddin Yassin
