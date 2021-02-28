Pro-democracy protesters holds signs relating to the #MilkTeaAlliance and the current situation in Myanmar as they take part in a demonstration in Bangkok on Sunday. Photo: AFP
#MilkTeaAlliance springs to life as Thailand pro-democracy protesters march on Prayuth’s home
- Sunday’s march targeted Prayuth’s taxpayer-paid lodgings at the 1st infantry regiment, with scores of Myanmar migrants joining in
- Ahead of the rallly, memes, graphics and symbols of the #MilkTeaAlliance bounced across social media in Thailand, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Myanmar and India
Topic | Thailand
