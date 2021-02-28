Pro-democracy protesters holds signs relating to the #MilkTeaAlliance and the current situation in Myanmar as they take part in a demonstration in Bangkok on Sunday. Photo: AFP Pro-democracy protesters holds signs relating to the #MilkTeaAlliance and the current situation in Myanmar as they take part in a demonstration in Bangkok on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Pro-democracy protesters holds signs relating to the #MilkTeaAlliance and the current situation in Myanmar as they take part in a demonstration in Bangkok on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Thailand
This Week in Asia /  Politics

#MilkTeaAlliance springs to life as Thailand pro-democracy protesters march on Prayuth’s home

  • Sunday’s march targeted Prayuth’s taxpayer-paid lodgings at the 1st infantry regiment, with scores of Myanmar migrants joining in
  • Ahead of the rallly, memes, graphics and symbols of the #MilkTeaAlliance bounced across social media in Thailand, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Myanmar and India

Topic |   Thailand
Vijitra Duangdee

Updated: 8:32pm, 28 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Pro-democracy protesters holds signs relating to the #MilkTeaAlliance and the current situation in Myanmar as they take part in a demonstration in Bangkok on Sunday. Photo: AFP Pro-democracy protesters holds signs relating to the #MilkTeaAlliance and the current situation in Myanmar as they take part in a demonstration in Bangkok on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Pro-democracy protesters holds signs relating to the #MilkTeaAlliance and the current situation in Myanmar as they take part in a demonstration in Bangkok on Sunday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE