Protesters try to extinguish tear gas canisters during a demonstration against the military coup and detention of civilian leaders in Myanmar. Photo: DPA
Asean foreign ministers to meet Myanmar military on Tuesday, Singapore confirms
- Top diplomat Vivian Balakrishnan says the 10-member bloc can still play a role in facilitating ‘a return to normalcy and stability in Myanmar’
- On the US-China rivalry, he says it is ‘inevitable that we will feel that type of great power competition from time to time’ given Singapore’s ‘deep friendship’ with both
Topic | Myanmar
