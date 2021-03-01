Protesters try to extinguish tear gas canisters during a demonstration against the military coup and detention of civilian leaders in Myanmar. Photo: DPA Protesters try to extinguish tear gas canisters during a demonstration against the military coup and detention of civilian leaders in Myanmar. Photo: DPA
Myanmar
Asean foreign ministers to meet Myanmar military on Tuesday, Singapore confirms

  • Top diplomat Vivian Balakrishnan says the 10-member bloc can still play a role in facilitating ‘a return to normalcy and stability in Myanmar’
  • On the US-China rivalry, he says it is ‘inevitable that we will feel that type of great power competition from time to time’ given Singapore’s ‘deep friendship’ with both

Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 5:19pm, 1 Mar, 2021

