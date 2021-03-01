A mural outside the Mission Hospital in Pasig, Philippines, pays tribute to health workers. Photo: AP A mural outside the Mission Hospital in Pasig, Philippines, pays tribute to health workers. Photo: AP
Scepticism over China’s Sinovac jab as Philippines rolls out coronavirus vaccination programme

  • Directors of Philippine General Hospital and Food and Drug Agency among first to receive one of 600,000 doses donated by China
  • 95 per cent of hospital staff said to oppose the jab, while both President Rodrigo Duterte and Health Secretary Francisco Duque say they are too old for it

Raissa Robles
Updated: 8:36pm, 1 Mar, 2021

