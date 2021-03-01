Buddhist monks holding banners and signs lead an anti-coup protest march in Mandalay, Myanmar, on Monday. Photo: AP Buddhist monks holding banners and signs lead an anti-coup protest march in Mandalay, Myanmar, on Monday. Photo: AP
As Myanmar’s protesters and military dig in, can Asean, the US or China help the situation?

  • Analysts say the international community has to coordinate their response to the coup and put pressure on the junta
  • Regional efforts are also seen as vital, particularly from India or Japan, though there are fears the generals do not see sanctions as credible threats

Maria Siow
Updated: 10:45pm, 1 Mar, 2021

