Protesters flash three-finger salutes during an anti-coup demonstration on a blocked road in Yangon, Myanmar. Photo: AP
Asean expected to tell Myanmar military to stop violence, release Aung San Suu Kyi and civilian leaders
- Police continue to use violence, including the firing of live bullets, to disperse protest crowds across the country, eye witnesses report
- Chaotic scenes come as the foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations convene a virtual meeting to discuss situation
