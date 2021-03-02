Protesters flash three-finger salutes during an anti-coup demonstration on a blocked road in Yangon, Myanmar. Photo: AP Protesters flash three-finger salutes during an anti-coup demonstration on a blocked road in Yangon, Myanmar. Photo: AP
Protesters flash three-finger salutes during an anti-coup demonstration on a blocked road in Yangon, Myanmar. Photo: AP
Myanmar
Asean expected to tell Myanmar military to stop violence, release Aung San Suu Kyi and civilian leaders

  • Police continue to use violence, including the firing of live bullets, to disperse protest crowds across the country, eye witnesses report
  • Chaotic scenes come as the foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations convene a virtual meeting to discuss situation

Bhavan JaipragasDewey Sim
Bhavan Jaipragas and Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 4:44pm, 2 Mar, 2021

