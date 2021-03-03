China presently holds the leadership of four UN bodies, including the Food and Agriculture Organization. Photo: Getty Images China presently holds the leadership of four UN bodies, including the Food and Agriculture Organization. Photo: Getty Images
China presently holds the leadership of four UN bodies, including the Food and Agriculture Organization. Photo: Getty Images
Japan
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Wary of losing out to China and South Korea, Japan is training new diplomats capable of leading world bodies

  • Tokyo has undertaken the initiative amid fears it is being overtaken by Beijing and Seoul, whose citizens have been considered for top UN and World Trade Organization roles
  • According to an analyst, Japan in recent years has not been able to exert influence over world issues or politics as ‘it has become so sidelined on the global stage’

Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 8:02am, 3 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China presently holds the leadership of four UN bodies, including the Food and Agriculture Organization. Photo: Getty Images China presently holds the leadership of four UN bodies, including the Food and Agriculture Organization. Photo: Getty Images
China presently holds the leadership of four UN bodies, including the Food and Agriculture Organization. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE