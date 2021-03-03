China presently holds the leadership of four UN bodies, including the Food and Agriculture Organization. Photo: Getty Images
Wary of losing out to China and South Korea, Japan is training new diplomats capable of leading world bodies
- Tokyo has undertaken the initiative amid fears it is being overtaken by Beijing and Seoul, whose citizens have been considered for top UN and World Trade Organization roles
- According to an analyst, Japan in recent years has not been able to exert influence over world issues or politics as ‘it has become so sidelined on the global stage’
