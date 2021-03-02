Wang Xining, Deputy Head of Mission at the Chinese Embassy in Australia. Photo: EPA Wang Xining, Deputy Head of Mission at the Chinese Embassy in Australia. Photo: EPA
Australian media made ‘panda hugging’ a sin: Chinese diplomat Wang Xining

  • Media has fuelled suspicions of China with negative portrayals, particularly during the coronavirus, says Beijing’s No 2 in the country
  • But with ties strained by factors including trade restrictions and Hong Kong’s national security law, critic says Beijing has contributed to problem

John Power
Updated: 7:01pm, 2 Mar, 2021

