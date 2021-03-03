Singapore MP Louis Ng during his visit to the hawker centre in June last year. Photo: Facebook
Singapore police investigate ruling party MP over alleged illegal public assembly
- Louis Ng of the People’s Action Party visited a hawker centre last June and posted photographs of himself holding a placard that read ‘support them’
- Under Singapore’s Public Order Act, all forms of protest – including single-person demonstrations – are illegal without a police permit
Topic | Singapore
