Family members cry near a spot in Yangon where a protester was killed during a demonstration against the military coup. Photo: Reuters
Myanmar protests: will Singapore’s ‘truth telling’ make a difference as death toll rises?
- Foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan’s tougher language on the killings has earned plaudits, though rights groups point out the island nation still has ties to the junta
- He has also raised hopes Asean will strengthen its response to the crisis, which he says could affect the bloc’s efforts to speak as a collective to powers such as the US
Myanmar
