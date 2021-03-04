Family members cry near a spot in Yangon where a protester was killed during a demonstration against the military coup. Photo: Reuters Family members cry near a spot in Yangon where a protester was killed during a demonstration against the military coup. Photo: Reuters
Myanmar
Myanmar protests: will Singapore’s ‘truth telling’ make a difference as death toll rises?

  • Foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan’s tougher language on the killings has earned plaudits, though rights groups point out the island nation still has ties to the junta
  • He has also raised hopes Asean will strengthen its response to the crisis, which he says could affect the bloc’s efforts to speak as a collective to powers such as the US

Bhavan JaipragasDewey Sim
Bhavan Jaipragas and Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 4:36pm, 4 Mar, 2021

