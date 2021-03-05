India’s BrahMos system on display during 2015 rehearsals for Republic Day. Photo: AFP India’s BrahMos system on display during 2015 rehearsals for Republic Day. Photo: AFP
The Philippines
Will buying India’s BrahMos missiles give the Philippines an edge in South China Sea dispute with Beijing?

  • Analysts say Manila’s planned acquisition of the world’s fastest supersonic missiles will boost its ability to defend its coastal areas
  • Defence secretary Delfin Lorenzana last year said the Philippines was ‘not yet 25 per cent’ of the way to achieving minimum credible defence capability

Alan RoblesRaissa Robles
Alan Robles and Raissa Robles

Updated: 9:58am, 5 Mar, 2021

