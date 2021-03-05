India’s BrahMos system on display during 2015 rehearsals for Republic Day. Photo: AFP
Will buying India’s BrahMos missiles give the Philippines an edge in South China Sea dispute with Beijing?
- Analysts say Manila’s planned acquisition of the world’s fastest supersonic missiles will boost its ability to defend its coastal areas
- Defence secretary Delfin Lorenzana last year said the Philippines was ‘not yet 25 per cent’ of the way to achieving minimum credible defence capability
