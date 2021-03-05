An SBS spokesperson says the broadcaster is currently reviewing the complaint over CGTN and CCTV. Photo: Shutterstock An SBS spokesperson says the broadcaster is currently reviewing the complaint over CGTN and CCTV. Photo: Shutterstock
Australian broadcaster SBS suspends use of content from China’s CGTN, CCTV after human rights complaint

  • The decision was made after rights group Safeguard Defenders expressed its concern over the Chinese channels’ history of airing allegedly forced confessions
  • Analysts say the suspension is unlikely to impact many viewers, as most Mandarin speakers in Australia do not get their news from traditional media

John Power
Updated: 5:08pm, 5 Mar, 2021

