Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi speaks during a virtual informal meeting with Asean foreign ministers and representatives on March 2. Photo: Reuters Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi speaks during a virtual informal meeting with Asean foreign ministers and representatives on March 2. Photo: Reuters
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi speaks during a virtual informal meeting with Asean foreign ministers and representatives on March 2. Photo: Reuters
Myanmar
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Analysis |
Indonesia’s Myanmar activism has achieved little except US and China agreement

  • In trying to shape a regional response to the military coup, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi is following a deep historical precedent
  • But Jakarta faces a steep hurdle in getting its tried and tested methods of quiet diplomacy and persuasion to work amid the furious protests in Myanmar

Topic |   Myanmar
Michael Vatikiotis

Updated: 10:18am, 9 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi speaks during a virtual informal meeting with Asean foreign ministers and representatives on March 2. Photo: Reuters Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi speaks during a virtual informal meeting with Asean foreign ministers and representatives on March 2. Photo: Reuters
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi speaks during a virtual informal meeting with Asean foreign ministers and representatives on March 2. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE