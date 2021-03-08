Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga could be the first foreign leader to meet US President Joe Biden at the White House. Photo: AFP Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga could be the first foreign leader to meet US President Joe Biden at the White House. Photo: AFP
Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga could be the first foreign leader to meet US President Joe Biden at the White House. Photo: AFP
Biden, Suga plan White House meeting as early as April as Quad holds first summit this week

  • Japan’s Yoshihide Suga could be the first foreign leader to meet US President Joe Biden in Washington, but the visit depends on the coronavirus pandemic
  • This comes as they are set to take part in a Quad meeting this week, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Japan and South Korea next week

Julian Ryall
Updated: 6:23pm, 8 Mar, 2021

