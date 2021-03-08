Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga could be the first foreign leader to meet US President Joe Biden at the White House. Photo: AFP
Biden, Suga plan White House meeting as early as April as Quad holds first summit this week
- Japan’s Yoshihide Suga could be the first foreign leader to meet US President Joe Biden in Washington, but the visit depends on the coronavirus pandemic
- This comes as they are set to take part in a Quad meeting this week, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Japan and South Korea next week
Topic | Japan
Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga could be the first foreign leader to meet US President Joe Biden at the White House. Photo: AFP